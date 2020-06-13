Man mauled to death by tiger in Bengal
Hearing their screams, the tiger left Naiya's body and went away.They then brought the wounded body back to the village, officials said.. A 35-year-old man who went to catch crabs at a forest in Sunderbans was mauled to death by a tiger on Saturday, officials said.PTI | Baruipur | Updated: 13-06-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 18:07 IST
A 35-year-old man who went to catch crabs at a forest in Sunderbans was mauled to death by a tiger on Saturday, officials said. Goshtho Naiya, who hailed from Deulbari area in Kultali block in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, went to the nearby Chituri forest to catch crabs, they said.
A tiger mauled him and dragged his body deep inside the forest, officials said, adding that when those accompanying him found that Naiya was missing, they raised an alarm and started looking for him. Hearing their screams, the tiger left Naiya's body and went away.
They then brought the wounded body back to the village, officials said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunderbans
- Chituri
- West Bengal
- South Parganas
- Kultali
- Deulbari
ALSO READ
COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rises to 273 with 10 more fatalities; 340 new cases push tally to 6,508: State health bulletin.
West Bengal only state where political violence still exists: Amit Shah
Cyclone damage estimate ploy by West Bengal govt to make money: Dilip Ghosh
Southwest monsoon arrives in West Bengal
Swiggy expands alcohol delivery to West Bengal after Jharkhand, Odisha