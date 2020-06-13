Man mauled to death by tiger in Bengal

A 35-year-old man who went to catch crabs at a forest in Sunderbans was mauled to death by a tiger on Saturday, officials said. Goshtho Naiya, who hailed from Deulbari area in Kultali block in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, went to the nearby Chituri forest to catch crabs, they said.

A tiger mauled him and dragged his body deep inside the forest, officials said, adding that when those accompanying him found that Naiya was missing, they raised an alarm and started looking for him. Hearing their screams, the tiger left Naiya's body and went away.

They then brought the wounded body back to the village, officials said.