COVID-19: Nagpur count touches 966 as 33 new cases detected

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-06-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 21:23 IST
Nagpur in Maharashtra inchedtowards the 1000-mark as 33 new COVID-19 cases were detectedon Saturday, an official said

The COVID-19 count reached 966, though the number ofactive cases is 395 as 555 people have been discharged postrecovery and 16 have lost their lives so far, he added

The total number of samples tested so far stood at17,834.

