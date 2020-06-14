Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sarangi asks Odisha CM for firm guidelines to check microfinance cos

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-06-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 11:37 IST
Sarangi asks Odisha CM for firm guidelines to check microfinance cos

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to put in place firm guidelines to rein in the microfinance companies in the state who harass women borrowers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These microfinance companies have not stopped collecting their dues despite the fact that the central government has declared a moratorium of six months on loan repayment, he said.

Microfinance companies operating in the state have unleashed a great deal of hardship on the women borrowers, leading to social unrest, intimidation, violence and even suicides at some places, the Union Minister of State for MSME, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a letter to Patnaik. Sarangi, who hails from Odisha, said that on the pretext of helping the rural women to carry out certain activities by way of giving loans with ease of repayment, the microfinance companies have worked out a devious modus operandi to lure the gullible people who are in dire need of some money.

They charge exorbitant interest with a well orchestrated women gang to recover the money in case of default, he said in the letter, which was released to the media. Besides, in the current difficult times when people have lost their livelihood and are not in a position to pay their installments, the coercive measures adopted by these companies have created an avoidable social tension at many places, he said.

I request you to kindly put in place firm guidelines to rein in these microfinance companies in terms of regulating their operations including interest rate, repayment and recovery to minimize the harassment and ordeal of women borrowers in larger public interest, Sarangi said in his letter..

TRENDING

Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Researchers in Thailand testing horseshoe bats for coronavirus and more

With face masks on, passing out parade held at IMA Dehradun

Jason Kim to develop film about Korean grandmothers returning to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Talks underway with China at diplomatic, military level: Rajnath Singh

Amid the standoff with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. Talks are underway with China at the diplomatic and military level. China too expressed wis...

Australian police arrest two after Captain Cook statue defaced

Australian police said they arrested two women after a statute of British explorer James Cook, captain of the first Western ship to reach the east coast of Australia, was defaced early on Sunday in Sydney.New South Wales police were alerted...

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing: Home Minister Amit Shah.

Comprehensive house-to-house health survey will be done in Delhi containment zones for COVID-19 contact tracing Home Minister Amit Shah....

Adam Zampa returns to New South Wales after seven years with South Australia

Australia spinner Adam Zampa on Sunday returned to the New South Wales Blues after playing seven seasons with South Australia. Zampa has taken 108 international wickets for Australia across 55 ODIs and 30 T20I matches. He made his First-Cla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020