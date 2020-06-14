Malda SP asks policemen to consume warm water, herbal tea to boost immunity

Superintendent of police in West Bengal's Malda district has issued a directive to police personnel under his jurisdiction to consume warm water, milk, spices, and homeopathic medicines to increase their immunity against novel coronavirus. The order was issued by the Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria to officers of all police units, inspector in charges, and officer in charges of police stations under his jurisdiction in Malda district to follow the directive to combat COVID-19.

The men in uniform have been advised to drink warm water or a special herbal tea or lemon juice. The herbal tea, as per the SPs order, should be prepared using tulsi leaves, dalchini, kali mirch, shunthi and kishmish and taken once or twice daily mixed with jaggery (gur) or lemon juice".

The policemen have been told to drink milk mixed with turmeric powder once or twice a day, the order issued by Rajoria said. According to a source in the district police, the reserve inspector has been asked to arangements for turmeric milk at the district police lines and the ICs and OCs have been asked to make similar arrangements at police stations.

Rajoria could not be reached for his comment on Sunday.