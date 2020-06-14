Maha: Two boys on scooter killed in hit-and-run accident

Two teenaged boys were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their scooter in Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday morning, police said. The boys, both aged 17, were on way to Manpada locality when the unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler on Ghodbunder Road around 7 am, an official at Kapurbawdi police station said.

Both the victims, residents of Manpada, died on the spot, he said. The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem and search was underway for the vehicle which hit them, the official said.

Earlier, two persons were killed and as many others seriously injured after their sports utility vehicle (SUV) dashed into a tree in the same area on Saturday night, he said..