Boy killed in elephant attack

Recently, two elephants died in Surajpur district on June 9 and 10 while the carcass of another pachyderm was recovered from neighbouring Balrampur district on June 11. A 15-year-old boy was killed by a wild elephant on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, forest officials said.

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 14-06-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 17:15 IST
A 15-year-old boy was killed by a wild elephant on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, forest officials said. The incident occurred early this morning near Jampali village under Chhal forest range when the victim, Mukesh Rathiya, was headed towards his relative's place with his friend on a bicycle, an official said.

On spotting the elephant on a forest route, Mukesh's friend Hitesh Rathiya, who was riding the bicycle, ran away, the official said. The elephant caught hold of Mukesh while he was trying to flee, caught him with its trunk and killed him by slamming him on the ground, she said.

The kin of the deceased have been provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, the official said. Several incidents of human-elephant conflict had occurred in the past in thickly-forested areas of northern Chhattisgarh consisting of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea districts.

The region witnessed killings of several tribals by rogue elephants which also caused widespread damage to houses and crops. Recently, two elephants died in Surajpur district on June 9 and 10 while the carcass of another pachyderm was recovered from neighbouring Balrampur district on June 11.

