Thane: Two workers of a crematorium test COVID-19 positive
"They should also be given good quality PPEs as the kits provided to them presently are of substandard quality," he said. They were found infected after they got themselves tested," S K Mahavarkar, in-charge of the Thane Municipal Corporation's crematoria, said.PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-06-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 17:36 IST
Two employees of a civic crematorium in Thane city of Maharashtra have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Sunday. They have been admitted to different hospitals in the city for treatment, he said.
"While one of them is a driver of a mortuary van, the other one handles and carries bodies of victims. They were found infected after they got themselves tested," S K Mahavarkar, in-charge of the Thane Municipal Corporation's crematoria, said. Their family members have been quarantined now, he added.
Meanwhile, the Thane unit chief of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Sachin Shinde, demanded that all the employees working in the city's crematoria should be tested for COVID-19 as they are the high-risk persons who have to handle the bodies, including those of the COVID-19 victims. "They should also be given good quality PPEs as the kits provided to them presently are of substandard quality," he said.
ALSO READ
Bombay HC seeks status report from Maharashtra govt on issue of migrants gathering in Mumbai
114 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra
1,084 COVID-19 patients recover in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking total number of discharged patients to 28,081: state health department.
2,940 new coronavirus patients reported in Maharashtra alongwith 99 deaths on Saturday; case count reaches 65,168 and death toll 2,197: health department.
Maharashtra govt makes spitting, smoking in public a punishable offence