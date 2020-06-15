Former Union minister writes to Odisha CM, seeks white paper

Former Union minister Srikant Jena on Monday sought a white paper from the Odisha government, with details of expenses incurred in the purchase of PPEs, sanitisers and masks, amid allegations that a huge scam was pulled off during the procurement of the essentials. Rebuffing the allegation, a senior BJD leader said all procurements were made in accordance with the guidelines issued by the central government.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jena said the state is "duty-bound" to clarify all doubts in connection with purchase of medical gears and equipment. "It seems a huge scam occurred during the purchase of masks, PPEs, sanitisers and gloves by the state procurement agency. The process is totally non-transparent," he claimed.

The Opposition Congress and the BJP have last week said that large-scale irregularities were committed in the purchase of medical equipment, a charge refuted by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. BJD spokesperson and the party's Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra had said there was no question of any irregularity, as all rates have been fixed by the Centre.

"The entire country is praising the efforts of Odisha. The Congress and the BJP should not indulge in cheap politics and belittle the efforts of 4.5 crore people of the state," the Rajya Sabha MP had said.

Asking the ruling dispensation to make public the number of PPEs and masks, both N95 and three-layered ones, procured over the past two to three months, Jena said details about its distribution and use should also be shared. Stressing that every citizen has a right to know about the truth, the expelled Congress leader also said the government needs to come clean on the issue.

"Unfortunately, instead of issuing clarifications, the government is avoiding the subject. I hope the government will come out with a 'white paper' giving all details immediately in the interest of the public." PTI SKN RMS RMS.