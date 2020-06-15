Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Union minister writes to Odisha CM, seeks white paper

Former Union minister Srikant Jena on Monday sought a white paper from the Odisha government, with details of expenses incurred in the purchase of PPEs, sanitisers and masks, amid allegations that a huge scam was pulled off during the procurement of the essentials.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-06-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 19:12 IST
Former Union minister writes to Odisha CM, seeks white paper

Former Union minister Srikant Jena on Monday sought a white paper from the Odisha government, with details of expenses incurred in the purchase of PPEs, sanitisers and masks, amid allegations that a huge scam was pulled off during the procurement of the essentials. Rebuffing the allegation, a senior BJD leader said all procurements were made in accordance with the guidelines issued by the central government.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Jena said the state is "duty-bound" to clarify all doubts in connection with purchase of medical gears and equipment. "It seems a huge scam occurred during the purchase of masks, PPEs, sanitisers and gloves by the state procurement agency. The process is totally non-transparent," he claimed.

The Opposition Congress and the BJP have last week said that large-scale irregularities were committed in the purchase of medical equipment, a charge refuted by the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government. BJD spokesperson and the party's Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra had said there was no question of any irregularity, as all rates have been fixed by the Centre.

"The entire country is praising the efforts of Odisha. The Congress and the BJP should not indulge in cheap politics and belittle the efforts of 4.5 crore people of the state," the Rajya Sabha MP had said.

Asking the ruling dispensation to make public the number of PPEs and masks, both N95 and three-layered ones, procured over the past two to three months, Jena said details about its distribution and use should also be shared. Stressing that every citizen has a right to know about the truth, the expelled Congress leader also said the government needs to come clean on the issue.

"Unfortunately, instead of issuing clarifications, the government is avoiding the subject. I hope the government will come out with a 'white paper' giving all details immediately in the interest of the public." PTI SKN RMS RMS.

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

India to witness solar eclipse on June 21

India will witness a solar eclipse on June 21 and it will be annular in some parts of the country, where skygazers will get an opportunity to observe the ring of fire during the phenomenon, an official said on Monday. However, for most part...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity'

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a number of cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including police officers accused of excessive force. The ...

U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear gun rights cases

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a series of new cases seeking to expand gun rights. The court rejected a total of 10 different cases that had piled up at the court in recent months. Two justices, conservatives Clarence ...

Up to 17 infected, 11 dead in new Ebola outbreak in Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded up to 17 Ebola cases in a new outbreak of the deadly virus in the western province of Equateur, and 11 of those infected have died, medical authorities said on Monday.The authorities had reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020