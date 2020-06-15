Left Menu
JK admin replaces B Srinivas with R R Swain as CID head

Srinivas, a 1990-batch IPS officer, who was brough back from his central deputation in 2018 to help the state police revive the intelligence apparatus, has been posted as Commandant General of Home Guard and Disaster Force. He will also head the Fire and Emergency Services.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-06-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 20:00 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday carried out changes in top police brass, replacing Dr B Srinivas as the head of CID with R R Swain, who returns to the cadre after 15 years, officials said here. Srinivas, a 1990-batch IPS officer, who was brough back from his central deputation in 2018 to help the state police revive the intelligence apparatus, has been posted as Commandant General of Home Guard and Disaster Force.

He will also head the Fire and Emergency Services. During his second tenure as the Additional Director General of CID, the state saw intelligence carried out operations leading to several kills in the erstwhile state and later the union territory.

Srinivas initially joined the CID department in 2010 during the height of stone pelting. However, after Mufti Mohammed Sayeed took over as chief minister in 2015 he was removed. He moved to central deputation in SSB before his services were sought again in Jammu and Kashmir when it was witnessing a breakdown of the law and order machinery. According to the official figures post-September 2018, when he took over, 85 local militants and 28 foreign terrorists were killed that year. In 2019, as many as 123 local and 31 foreign terrorists were killed.

The figure stood at 81 local terrorists and four foreign terrorists in 2020. As many as 160 militants were killed last year and the figure is already touching 100 this year.

During his tenure as the Additional Director General of CID, Srinivas had successfully managed in running a campaign to prevent local boys from joining militant groups. It was the Jammu and Kashmir CID department which had first informed the Centre about the presence of a large number of volunteers inside Jamaat-e-Tablighi headquarters at Nizaumuddin after which a crackdown was carried out..

He was succeeded by Rashmi Ranjan Swain, an IPS officer of 1991 batch. He had stayed in Jammu and Kashmir till 2005 and later shifted to central deputation. The administration also gave charge of Managing Director Police Housing Corporation to Deepak Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer, who is serving as Additional Director General of Railways..

