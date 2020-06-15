Left Menu
Haryana records highest single-day spike of 514 coronavirus cases; 12 fresh deaths take toll to 100

As many as 128 cases were reported from Faridabad, 63 from Sonipat, nine from Jhajjar, 18 each from Karnal and Rewari, 10 from Fatehabad, 20 from Bhiwani, 21 from Rohtak, 13 from Mahendragarh, four each from Kurukshetra and Ambala, two each from Kaithal, Jind and Nuh, eight from Hisar, five from Sirsa, three from Panipat and one from Panchkula district, according to the bulletin. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that COVID-19 patients have been included in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 21:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana reported 12 more coronavirus deaths, six of these from the hardest-hit Gurgaon district, taking the toll in the state to 100 on Monday, while the number of infections saw the highest single-day spike of 514 cases, according to a government bulletin. Now, the number of positive cases in the state stands at 7,722.

Among the total COVID-related deaths in the state, 68 are males and 32 females. With six more deaths, Gurgaon now has total 37 fatalities, the highest for any district in the state. Five persons succumbed to the virus in Faridabad, another worst-hit district in the National Capital Region, which now has total 33 deaths.

Jhajjar district reported another death, its second so far, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Earlier on June 11, Haryana had reported 12 COVID-19 related deaths while the previous highest single-day jump in cases at 496 was recorded on June 7.

The other districts from where deaths have been reported include six each from Sonipat and Rohtak, three from Ambala and Jind, five from Panipat, two from Karnal and one each from Palwal, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri, according to the bulletin. The total active COVID-19 patients in the state are 4,057, while 3,565 have recovered, according to the bulletin. During the past 24 hours, 562 patients recovered and were discharged, the highest number during a single day.

Among the districts from where fresh 514 cases were reported are 183 from Gurgaon, where total cumulative cases rose to 3,477, a total of 1,664 of which are active ones. As many as 128 cases were reported from Faridabad, 63 from Sonipat, nine from Jhajjar, 18 each from Karnal and Rewari, 10 from Fatehabad, 20 from Bhiwani, 21 from Rohtak, 13 from Mahendragarh, four each from Kurukshetra and Ambala, two each from Kaithal, Jind and Nuh, eight from Hisar, five from Sirsa, three from Panipat and one from Panchkula district, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that COVID-19 patients have been included in the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. The Health Minister, as per an official release here, said that so far cards of more than 22.14 lakh people of the state have been made under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, all of which have been linked with Aadhaar.

Presiding over a review meeting regarding prevention of COVID-19 with the supervisory officers of all the districts here on Monday, Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora directed that along with fighting the disease, maintaining the morale of the people at this time is also important. Hence, cases of all such patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and also those who recovered by staying in home isolation should be conveyed to others so that their morale is boosted, she said, according to the official release.

