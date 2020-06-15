1,674 new coronavirus cases in Delhi, 73 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 1,674 new coronavirus positive cases and 73 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the national capital is now 42,829 and the death toll stands at 1400, as per the Delhi Health Department.

As many as 16,427 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 25,002 active cases in Delhi. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) meeting over COVID-19, which was scheduled for 11 am on Tuesday has been cancelled.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)