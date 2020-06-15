'Union home minister appreciated hard work put in by healthcare workers of LNJP'

Left Menu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday interacted with a few doctors at the LNJP Hospital and appreciated the hard work put in by healthcare workers of the dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources said.And appreciative of all the hard work the healthcare workers are putting in," the source said. Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi government said it was not informed about Shah's visit to the LNJP Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 23:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday interacted with a few doctors at the LNJP Hospital and appreciated the hard work put in by healthcare workers of the dedicated COVID-19 facility, sources said. Shah paid a surprise visit to the LNJP Hospital, the largest hospital under the Delhi government, to review arrangements related to COVID care.

"He spent about 40 minutes at the facility. The Union minister met the medical superintendent of the hospital and also visited the emergency department," a source said. "The home minister interacted with a group of doctors at the hospital. He was very cordial and encouraging. And appreciative of all the hard work the healthcare workers are putting in," the source said.

Meanwhile, sources in the Delhi government said it was not informed about Shah's visit to the LNJP Hospital. The Delhi government-run facility has faced criticism from several quarters in the last few days over alleged mismanagement in wards in handling COVID-19 situation.

A senior doctor at the LNJP Hospital, on the condition of anonymity, said, "These incidents had really hit the morale of doctors and other healthcare workers, who are working very hard for past couple of months to provide care to COVID patients." His visit came a day after he held two high-level meetings with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, mayors and commissioners of Delhi's three municipal corporations to strengthen the strategy to fight the pandemic. Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 42,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1400, authorities said.

