Period for renewal of health, trade licences extended up to Mar 2021: EDMC
The grace period for renewal of various licences, including for health trade and factory operations in east Delhi, has been extended up to March 2021 in view of the COVID-19 crisis, civic authorities said on Monday.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 00:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 00:31 IST
The grace period for renewal of various licences, including for health trade and factory operations in east Delhi, has been extended up to March 2021 in view of the COVID-19 crisis, civic authorities said on Monday. An official order was issued to this effect on Monday by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.
The East Delhi mayor has granted anticipatory approval to extend the grace period for renewal of licences for general trade, heath trade, factory operation, and veterinary licence, up to March 2021 without penalty and interest due to the COVID-19 crisis, the order said. A large number of factories, markets, eateries and restaurants are located in various parts of Delhi.
