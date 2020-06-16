Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night during "violent face off" with Chinese: Army

Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night during "violent face off" with Chinese: ArmyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 12:59 IST
Indian Army officer and two soldiers killed in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday night during "violent face off" with Chinese said in a statement.
Senior military officials of India and China currently meeting to defuse situation in Ladakh said Army.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian Army
- Galwan Valley
- Ladakh
- Chinese
ALSO READ
3 Pak trained terrorists killed along LoC: Indian Army
Indian, Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to address border-areas situation: Indian Army
Indian Army causes heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts across LoC
One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri
One Indian Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch