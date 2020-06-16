Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:51 p.m.

Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen (retd) Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19. 2:48 p.m.

SBI disburses Rs 8,700 crores to MSMEs under the emergency credit guarantee scheme. 2:27 p.m. HRD ministry is working on SOPs for online classes to address issues of increased screen time and digital divide, officials say.

2:19 p.m. Indore records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases as district's tally reaches 4,090.

2:13 p.m. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has been hospitalized tests negative for COVID-19.

2:05 p.m. Honda Cars partially resume operations at Tapukara and Greater Noida facilities.

1:56 p.m. ICICI Lombard allows insurance benefits for COVID-19 home treatment and halves the waiting period for coronavirus-related claims to 15 days.

1:52 p.m. Singapore reports 151 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers.

1:30 p.m. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holds discussion with experts on combating COVID-19.

1:28 p.m. As many as 108 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as count rises to 4,163.

1:15 p.m. Khorda district administration imposes 16-hour complete shutdown in most areas of the district excluding Bhubaneswar city following a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, official says.

1:13 p.m. US hands over first batch of 100 ventilators to India.

1:03 p.m. COVID-19 recovery rate high in TN, says CM K Palaniswami.

1:00 p.m. A police officer who died of cardiac arrest in Karnataka found to have COVID-19.

12:54 p.m. Housing society in Maharashtra's Aurangabad converts two bungalows into COVID care centers.

Rajasthan reports 115 fresh COVID-19 cases. 12:43 p.m.

Uncommon for COVID-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy, study says. 12:40 p.m.

Class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment, officials say. 12:22 p.m.

India and the US need concerted efforts to advance business and people-to-people linkages post COVID-19, says India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. 12:01 p.m.

Cashew nut growers in Tripura are facing hard times in the absence of buyers. 11:56 a.m.

Meghalaya government allows wedding ceremonies in religious places, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong says. 11:55 a.m.

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases as country's tally crosses 1,45,000-mark. 11:49 a.m.

Novel super-potent human antibodies provide protection against COVID-19. 11:26 a.m.

India is the ninth-largest recipient of FDI in 2019 and will continue to attract investments, according to a report by the UN's trade body. 11:01 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in India climb by over 10,000 in a day to 3,43,091 with the death toll rising to 9,900. 10:56 a.m.

COVID-19 immune response may remain stable for two months after diagnosis, scientists say. 10:43 a.m.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings says this year's T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country. 9:54 a.m.

UP's Shamli district reports the first COVID-19 death. 8:52 a.m.

Former US President Barack Obama will join the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the first joint virtual fundraiser next week. 7:10 a.m.

US is making very good headway with respect to vaccines, President Donald Trump says.

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...

Hong Kong leader urges people not to 'demonize' security law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that she hopes opponents of a new national security law being imposed by China do not demonize and stigmatize the legislation because doing so would mean pitting themselves against residents of the s...

Daisy Ridley to star in VR animation ‘Baba Yaga’

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to feature in Baobab Studios VR animation short film Baba Yaga. The viewer is the main character in Baba Yaga as heshe travels through the dark and mystic fairytale in which their choices impact the ending of the s...

Amphan stings beekeeping business in Bengal

At least 18,000 beekeepers in Bengal have been affected by Cyclone Amphan, which struck a month ago, pulverising farms and bee colonies across seven districts of the state, and the total loss incurred could climb up to Rs 2 crore, an associ...
