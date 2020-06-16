Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 2:51 p.m.

Maha Vir Chakra awardee Lt Gen (retd) Raj Mohan Vohra dies of COVID-19. 2:48 p.m.

SBI disburses Rs 8,700 crores to MSMEs under the emergency credit guarantee scheme. 2:27 p.m. HRD ministry is working on SOPs for online classes to address issues of increased screen time and digital divide, officials say.

2:19 p.m. Indore records 21 fresh COVID-19 cases as district's tally reaches 4,090.

2:13 p.m. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has been hospitalized tests negative for COVID-19.

2:05 p.m. Honda Cars partially resume operations at Tapukara and Greater Noida facilities.

1:56 p.m. ICICI Lombard allows insurance benefits for COVID-19 home treatment and halves the waiting period for coronavirus-related claims to 15 days.

1:52 p.m. Singapore reports 151 new coronavirus cases among foreign workers.

1:30 p.m. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan holds discussion with experts on combating COVID-19.

1:28 p.m. As many as 108 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha as count rises to 4,163.

1:15 p.m. Khorda district administration imposes 16-hour complete shutdown in most areas of the district excluding Bhubaneswar city following a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases, official says.

1:13 p.m. US hands over first batch of 100 ventilators to India.

1:03 p.m. COVID-19 recovery rate high in TN, says CM K Palaniswami.

1:00 p.m. A police officer who died of cardiac arrest in Karnataka found to have COVID-19.

12:54 p.m. Housing society in Maharashtra's Aurangabad converts two bungalows into COVID care centers.

Rajasthan reports 115 fresh COVID-19 cases. 12:43 p.m.

Uncommon for COVID-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy, study says. 12:40 p.m.

Class 10 and 12 students of CICSE board can choose not to appear for pending board exams and be marked as per their performance in pre-board exams or internal assessment, officials say. 12:22 p.m.

India and the US need concerted efforts to advance business and people-to-people linkages post COVID-19, says India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. 12:01 p.m.

Cashew nut growers in Tripura are facing hard times in the absence of buyers. 11:56 a.m.

Meghalaya government allows wedding ceremonies in religious places, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong says. 11:55 a.m.

Pakistan reports over 4,000 new cases as country's tally crosses 1,45,000-mark. 11:49 a.m.

Novel super-potent human antibodies provide protection against COVID-19. 11:26 a.m.

India is the ninth-largest recipient of FDI in 2019 and will continue to attract investments, according to a report by the UN's trade body. 11:01 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in India climb by over 10,000 in a day to 3,43,091 with the death toll rising to 9,900. 10:56 a.m.

COVID-19 immune response may remain stable for two months after diagnosis, scientists say. 10:43 a.m.

Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings says this year's T20 World Cup amid the COVID-19 pandemic seems "unrealistic" as it will be difficult to fly in 16 teams to the country. 9:54 a.m.

UP's Shamli district reports the first COVID-19 death. 8:52 a.m.

Former US President Barack Obama will join the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the first joint virtual fundraiser next week. 7:10 a.m.

US is making very good headway with respect to vaccines, President Donald Trump says.