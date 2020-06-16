Happy that Jyotiraditya Scindia has recovered: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday expressed happiness over BJPleader Jyotiraditya Scindia returning his residence afterhospitalisation

"Popular leader of the country and the state and myyounger brother, JM Scindia returned home after fullyrecovering. It is a matter of joy and happiness. I pray thathealth of Jyotiraditya's mother Shrimant Rajmata Gwaliorimproves soon," he tweeted

Scindia and his mother had reportedly tested positivefor coronavirus and were admitted in a private hospital.