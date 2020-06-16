Left Menu
Development News Edition

DSGMC offers to create COVID care centres in its gurdwaras

The DSGMC will take care of food, drinking water, medicines, oxygen, hematological and biochemistry laboratory services, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:01 IST
DSGMC offers to create COVID care centres in its gurdwaras

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to create and operate COVID care centres for mild coronavirus cases in the national capital. "We can create COVID care centres on the premises of our gurdwaras across the city to cater to those with low fever, sore throat, and other such mild symptoms," DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Sikh body requested the Delhi government to grant it permission to operate the centres in view of the growing demand for beds for coronavirus patients.  Sirsa said that these centres will provide the best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services to the patients. The DSGMC will take care of food, drinking water, medicines, oxygen, hematological and biochemistry laboratory services, he said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights experts condemn Israel's annexation plan and U.S. support

U.N. human rights experts said on Tuesday that Israels plan to annex significant parts of the occupied West Bank would violate international law banning the taking of territory by force, and urged other countries to actively oppose it. A jo...

France backs off chokehold ban, adds stun guns for police

Less than a week after France announced it would abandon police chokeholds, the government responded to growing officer discontent by announcing it would test stun guns for wider use, adding to the ranks of European law enforcement agencies...

UK to merge international development ministry and Foreign Office

Britain will merge the Foreign Office and its international development ministry whilst retaining a commitment to spend 0.7 of gross national income on aid, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday. This will unite our aid with our dipl...

Delhi records peak power demand of 5,805 MW, season's highest till now

Delhis peak power demand was pushed to the seasons highest to 5,805 MW on Monday night, officials of electricity distribution companies said, attributing the rise to greater use of air-conditioning due to sultry weather. The peak demand rea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020