DSGMC offers to create COVID care centres in its gurdwaras

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday offered to create and operate COVID care centres for mild coronavirus cases in the national capital. "We can create COVID care centres on the premises of our gurdwaras across the city to cater to those with low fever, sore throat, and other such mild symptoms," DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Sikh body requested the Delhi government to grant it permission to operate the centres in view of the growing demand for beds for coronavirus patients. Sirsa said that these centres will provide the best medical care, oxygen and laboratory services to the patients. The DSGMC will take care of food, drinking water, medicines, oxygen, hematological and biochemistry laboratory services, he said.