Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Hilsa' boom amid COVID-19 gloom in Bengal

Bengalis are in for a pleasant surprise amid the COVID-19 gloom, as fishermen in West Bengal have exuded hope of a bumper 'hilsa' yield this year, given the dip in economic activities in the seas over the past three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 18:31 IST
'Hilsa' boom amid COVID-19 gloom in Bengal

Bengalis are in for a pleasant surprise amid the COVID-19 gloom, as fishermen in West Bengal have exuded hope of a bumper 'hilsa' yield this year, given the dip in economic activities in the seas over the past three months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. With monsoon having arrived, many of them have already ventured out with their trawlers, trying their best to lay hands on the prized 'silver crop' -- a nonpareil delicacy that can be savoured when fried or cooked in mustard sauce.

"As there was near-zero commercial activity in the seas and the rivers, and no industrial effluents were released into the waters during this three-month hiatus, fish breeding, which is common during this season, is bound to pick up pace. "Since June 14, several fishermen have set sail. The catch is expected to be higher this time, compared to the past two years," Sunderban Development Minister Manturam Pakhira told PTI on Tuesday.

Ganga meets Bay of Bengal near Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district, and the confluence happens to be the breeding ground for 'hilsa', which moves upstream from the seas to the river around this time of the year. Most of the 12,000 big trawlers in Kakdwip belt of the district are expected to hit the seas over the next few days.

"We can give you an approximate figure of the yield after 15 days. One thing is for sure, there was barely any vessel movement during the lockdown. It reduced water pollution, and aquatic life remained largely undisturbed. So we are expecting a bumper 'hilsa' yield," Pakhira said. Bijan Maity, the general secretary of Kakdwip Fishermen Association, said anything between 32,000 and 35,000 metric tonne would be considered a good catch.

"Last year, the yield did not cross 12,000 metric tonne due to factors such as pollution and late arrival of the monsoon. We are positive this year will be different. Amid the lockdown, work such as maintenance of trawlers and repair of fishing net was put on hold. Hence, some fishermen are taking time to venture out," Maity said. Claiming that several "unscrupulous" fishermen flout April-May ban on trawling to rake in more moolah, Maity also said that this year, however, not many could do that, in the midst of the strict restrictions in place.

This year, the fish will be bigger in size and probably tastier, he said. "Our catch is sold across Bengal, and in other parts of the country. We are hopeful of tickling the taste buds of Bengalis amid the COVID-19 gloom," Maity said.

Pakhira insisted all fishermen have been told to wear masks, use sanitisers, especially when they sell their catch. Vice Chairman of Digha-Sankarpur Development Authority Akhil Giri said trawlers have also set sail from East Midnapore district.

"Fishermen had suffered losses last year. This year, they are expecting a good crop," he added..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh to effectively implement traditional 'Roka-Chheka' to save crops, boost farmers income

Chhattisgarh has decided to effectively implement the traditional Roka Chheka method to save crops and boost farmers income, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. During monsoon, open grazing of cattle is stopped in villages...

Chinese capital and provinces impose travel curbs as coronavirus cases mount

The Chinese capital banned high-risk people from leaving and curbed public transport on Tuesday to stop the spread of the most serious coronavirus flare-up since February, which has stoked fears of a second wave of infections. The financial...

India's borders will remain intact under Modi's leadership: BJP chief Nadda

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday asserted that the borders of India will remain intact under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the Kerala Jan-Samvad virtual rally, he referred to the India-China face-off...

Snooker-Thorne, 66, in induced coma after respiratory failure

English former professional snooker player Willie Thorne has been put into an induced coma after suffering respiratory failure while being treated for leukaemia in Spain, his carer has said. Thorne, 66, had been rushed to hospital last week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020