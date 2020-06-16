415 new cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, 10 more deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 415 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths, according to the state health department. The death toll in the state rose to 495 with the latest fatalities.

All the 10 fresh deaths were because of "comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental", according to a bulletin issued by the health department. The total number of cases soared to 11,909, of which 5,386 persons are currently undergoing treatment in different hospitals, it said.

At least 534 persons were discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours after recovering from COVID-19..