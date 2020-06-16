Mercury in Bikaner, Jaiselmer crosses 47 degree mark

Left Menu
In Delhi, mercury remained above 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the national capital and the heat is likely to continue for another three days, according to the weather department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:25 IST
Several parts of north India reeled under a heatwave on Tuesday with the mercury in Bikaner and Jaiselmer in Rajasthan soaring to 47.4 degrees Celsius. In Delhi, mercury remained above 42 degrees Celsius in most parts of the national capital and the heat is likely to continue for another three days, according to the weather department.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. The weather station at Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius and humidity levels oscillated between 38 and 71 per cent.

A partly cloudy sky is likely on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather department said. The weatherman said the mercury will hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next two-three days, before light rains bring relief from the heat.

The desert state of Rajasthan continued to reel under a heatwave as the mercury soared to 47.4 degree Celsius in Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Ganganagar, Churu and Barmer recorded maximum temperatures of 46.5 degrees Celsius, 45.9 degrees and 45.5 degrees respectively, while the day temperature in Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer and Dabok (Udaipur) were 44.7 degrees, 44.3 degrees, 44.1 degrees, 42 degrees and 39 degrees Celsius respectively. Barring light rains at isolated areas in eastern parts, the weather in the state remained dry. The department forecast no respite from the prevailing heat in the state during the next 24 hours. However, light rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Bhartapur, Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions.

Maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab as Hisar sizzled at 43.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar in Haryana was recorded as the hottest place in the two states, according to the Meteorological Department.

Ambala, Karnal and Narnaul recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 41.3 degrees, 39 degrees and 42.6 degrees, respectively. Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded maximum temperatures of 42 degree, 41.9 degrees and 41 degrees Celsius, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, registered a high of 40.4 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal limits.

