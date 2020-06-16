Left Menu
Development News Edition

Order issued to attach Taj Mansingh with Ganga Ram Hospital as extended COVID facility

The move to attach it with the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), comes in pursuance of meeting a projected requirement of 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities in Delhi by July-end, amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital. Taj Mansingh Hotel, a flagship brand of the Tata group, is located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 20:43 IST
Order issued to attach Taj Mansingh with Ganga Ram Hospital as extended COVID facility

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued an order attaching the Taj Mansingh Hotel to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and directed that its premises, including all its rooms, be used as a COVID-19 facility. The move to attach it with the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), comes in pursuance of meeting a projected requirement of 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities in Delhi by July-end, amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Taj Mansingh Hotel, a flagship brand of the Tata group, is located in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi. The Delhi government has projected a massive requirement of beds in view of the growing coronavirus cases in the national capital. The SGRH was earlier declared as a COVID-19 facility.

The order also said that the hospital would be responsible for proper disposal of biomedical waste generated at the hotel.  All hotel staff will be provided with protective gear and basic training to handle COVID-19 patients, it said. Ambulance for transfer of patients will be the hospital's responsibility, while food, housekeeping service and disinfection of premises will be done by the hotel.

The charges for using the rooms will be collected by the hospital, which will then hand it over to the hotel, the order said. If the need arises, the hospital can arrange for the stay of its doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at the hotel itself. The hotel and the hospital management can decide the rates mutually, the authorities said.

Authorities at the SGRH said that they have received the order.  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently had said that Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds in healthcare facilities by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, while asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation will make an "honest effort" to provide medical treatment to all. The chief minister said that of the 1.5 lakh beds, it was estimated that 80,000 would be required for Delhiites, adding that the calculation is based on numbers that show 50 per cent of the beds in hospitals in the national capital were occupied by those from other states before the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that around 7,000 beds will be occupied by June 15, and 15,000 beds will be occupied by June 30. He had said that larger-scale preparations are being made for COVID infrastructure in stadiums, banquet halls, and hotels.

Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city to over 42,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,400, authorities said. Late May, Delhi authorities had issued an order saying, five hotels had been linked to existing COVID-19-dedicated hospitals to be used as extended COVID-19 facilities.

The five hotels are Hotel Crown Plaza (Batra Hospital), Hotel Surya (Indraprastha Apollo Hospital), Hotel Sidhartha (Dr BL Kapur Memorial Hospital), Hotel Jivitesh (Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital) and Hotel Sheraton (Max hospital), they had said..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Riot Games unveils Valorant esports Ignition Series

Riot Games announced Valorants first official esports promotion on Tuesday by unveiling the Ignition Series, which will begin Friday with two events and run through the fall. The eight-team G2 Esports Valorant Invitational and the 16-team R...

Israel approves remdesivir drug for COVID-19 treatment

Israel approved on Tuesday the use of Gilead Sciences Incs antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection. Remdesivir is the first drug shown to be effective against the novel coronavirus in human trials, wi...

Italy reports 34 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 210 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 34 on Tuesday, against 26 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases declined to 210 from 303 on Monday. The total death toll since the outbreak...

Can’t award death penalty retrospectively for crime committed prior to provision in law: SC

The Supreme Court has refused to award death penalty to a convict, who committed rape and murder of a nine-year-old child last year in Telangana, nearly two months prior to the amendment of POCSO Act by Parliament prescribing extreme senten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020