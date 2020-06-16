90 per cent industrial units resumed production during exit from lockdown in U'khand: CM

Work on projects worth Rs 300 crore were started and 90 per cent of the industrial units resumed production in Uttarakhand during the staggered exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video-conferencing with chief ministers, Rawat said despite all odds faced during the period, resumption of economic activities was encouraged at all levels throughout the state.

The Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana has been launched to create employment avenues for the migrants who have returned to the state from different parts of the country, he said. To ensure that more and more youngsters come forward to avail of the scheme, Rs 110 crore have been sanctioned to the district magistrates, the chief minister said.

Over 23,000 new registrations have been made under the MGNREGA, of which more than 17,000 people have been given jobs, he added. As many as 3.64 lakh labourers are employed under MGNREGA, whereas over five thousand applications have been received for work in the agriculture sector, Rawat said.

A scheme is also being prepared to give a boost to tourism, the chief minister added..