2,701 more COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths reported in Maharashtra today

With 2,701 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, the total count of coronavirus cases rises to 1,13,445, said the state health department.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 2,701 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, the total count of coronavirus cases rises to 1,13,445, said the state health department. The total count is inclusive of 57,851 patients who have been discharged.

The bulletin further informed that 81 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours taking the state death toll to 5,537. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced that 941 fresh COVID19 positive cases and 55 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. The total positive cases stand at 60,142 and death toll is at 3165.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India has reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

