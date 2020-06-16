Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ladakh face-off: China tried to unilaterally change status quo in region, says MEA

There were casualties on the Chinese side as well, government and military sources said. The MEA said India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in eastern Ladakh, and senior commanders had a productive meeting on June 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 22:56 IST
Ladakh face-off: China tried to unilaterally change status quo in region, says MEA

India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side. A total of 20 Indian soldiers have died in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, the Indian Army said in a statement. The face-off has escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two sides. This is also the highest number of fatalities in decades. Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the clash. There were casualties on the Chinese side as well, government and military sources said.

The MEA said India and China have been discussing through military and diplomatic channels the de-escalation of the situation in the border area in eastern Ladakh, and senior commanders had a productive meeting on June 6. It said both sides agreed on a process for such de-escalation. "Subsequently, ground commanders had a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level. While it was our expectation that this would unfold smoothly, the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley," the MEA said It said a violent face-off took place on the late-evening and night of June 15 as a "result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo there".

"Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said. "We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue," Srivastava said. "At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi health minister will be tested again for COVID-19 tomorrow: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was admitted to a hospital here on Tuesday due to high-grade fever, will be tested again for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi S...

Conviction of Filipino journalist ‘a new low’, says independent UN expert

The conviction of prominent Filipino journalist Maria Ressa has been described by an independent UN expert as a new low in the Philippines protection of the freedom of expression and the ability of an independent media to function in the co...

Away till now, Rajasthan minister turns up at Jaipur hotel to discuss 'people's issues'

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena who had till now stayed away from the hotel where Congress MLAs are kept to thwart an alleged poaching bid by the BJP appeared there on Tuesday, saying he wanted to discuss peoples iss...

Noida: Man, 29, youngest to succumb to COVID-19, total cases 1,038

The COVID-19 test report of a 29-year-old man, who passed away on Monday, came out positive on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 13, officials said. The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded 27 new c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020