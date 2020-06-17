UP Cabinet approves road tax relief to EV manufacturers, increases traffic fines

Left Menu
There will be 100 per cent exemption in road tax on the first one lakh two-wheeler electric vehicles to be manufactured and 75 per cent exemption for four-wheelers, he said. Singh said, in another decision, the Cabinet approved to amend certain provisions in excise policy 2020-21 in view of problems arising out of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:41 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved road tax relief to manufacturers of electric vehicles and announced a huge increase in fines for traffic violations. It passed a proposal under which there will be a penalty of Rs 500 for wrong parking for the first time and Rs 1,500 for the second time.

There is also a penalty of Rs 1,000 for riding without a helmet and of Rs 10,000 for those not giving way to fire brigades and ambulances. There will be a fine of Rs 2,000 for creating hindrance in government's work and Rs 10,000 for getting licences by hiding facts, senior minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for increasing financial assistance to the families of Army and paramilitary forces' personnel killed in the line of duty from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, he said, adding that it comes into effect from April 1. The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved increasing the financial assistance given to the wife and dependents of jawans hailing from the state and whose families reside here.

Among other decisions, it approved tax exemption for the manufacture and promotion of electronic vehicles to encourage their production. There will be 100 per cent exemption in road tax on the first one lakh two-wheeler electric vehicles to be manufactured and 75 per cent exemption for four-wheelers, he said.

Singh said, in another decision, the Cabinet approved to amend certain provisions in excise policy 2020-21 in view of problems arising out of the lockdown due to coronavirus. It has also fixed special additional return fee of Rs 50 on 500 ml bottle of wine and Rs 100 on bottles having more than 500 ml capacity.

The UP Cabinet also decided to give priority to manufacture and export of sanitisers and availability of alcohol for making sanitisers on a priority basis. It has decided to give 6.50 acres of land in Devri village in Mirzapur district for free to the central government for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya there.

