Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban Chinese firms from govt tenders as tribute to slain soldiers: RSS affiliate to Centre

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government and exhorted the people to boycott Chinese products as a tribute to the Army soldiers killed in a fierce clash with troops of China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 00:44 IST
Ban Chinese firms from govt tenders as tribute to slain soldiers: RSS affiliate to Centre

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government and exhorted the people to boycott Chinese products as a tribute to the Army soldiers killed in a fierce clash with troops of China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said it's high time people should shun Chinese products.

Mahajan also urged actors, cricketers and other celebrities not to promote Chinese products. The SJM also requests the government to ban Chinese companies from participating in any tender floated by the Indian government and to not procure any Chinese items, he said. Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UAE can work with Israel, despite political differences -senior official

The United Arab Emirates can work with Israel on some areas, including fighting the new coronavirus and on technology, while still having political differences with the state, a senior official said on Tuesday.Addressing a conference of the...

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka offer condolences on killing of Army personnel in border face-off

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said she is deeply anguished and pained over the killing of the Indian Army personnel in the face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakhs Galwan Valley. Deeply anguished and pained by the reports of mar...

Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a major breakthrough in the coronavirus pandemic. Trial results announced on T...

Rangers bring back front-office employees

Texas Rangers front-office employees are returning to work even as the state experiences a spike in COVID-19 cases. CBS Sports reported the Rangers were the first known team to bring back front-office employees. The Rangers also announced i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020