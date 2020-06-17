Left Menu
Our soldiers fought bravely to protect country's frontiers: BSP on Ladakh face-off

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday paid homage to Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in the violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 12:48 IST
Our soldiers fought bravely to protect country's frontiers: BSP on Ladakh face-off
Bahujan Samaj Party national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Wednesday paid homage to Indian Army soldiers, who lost their lives in the violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh. The BSP leader said the soldiers fought bravely and sacrificed their lives to protect the country's frontiers.

"We got to know from the media reports that about 20 soldiers from the Indian side have lost their lives while fighting on the borders. I must also admit that this brave fight was put up by our soldiers in order to protect the country's frontiers. This was in the national interest. They fought bravely and sacrificed their lives," said Sudhindra Bhadoria while speaking to ANI. "On a closer look, the loss has happened on both sides. I have a firm belief that our soldiers will continue to guard our frontiers with their full efforts," he added.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

