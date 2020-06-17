122 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan; infection tally at 13,338

Rajasthan reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 13,338, while the death toll in the state climbed to 309, officials said. One death was reported from Jaipur, they said

The districts that reported positive cases include Ajmer (2), Alwar (2), Bharatpur (28), Churu (16), Dausa (1), Dungarpur (1), Jaipur (14), Jhalawar (1), Jhunjhunu (14), Nagaur (13), Pali (25), Sirohi (3) besides two non-native residents of the state, officials said. Jaipur has recorded the maximum 139 deaths and 2,628 cases followed by Jodhpur where 2,219 cases and 28 deaths have been reported. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 2,904, while 10,034 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far, they added.