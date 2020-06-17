Ladakh face-off:PM convenes all-party meeting on Friday

Ladakh face-off:PM convenes all-party meeting on FridayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on June 19 to discuss the situation on the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday
Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two
"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," the PMO tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- China
- Ladakh
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
With 8,171 more cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,98,706
Top US lawmaker slams 'Chinese aggression' against India, urges Beijing to 'respect norms'
Modi tells India Inc that he as Prime Minister is standing with them; "Trust me, getting growth back is not so difficult."
Coronavirus may have slowed economy, but India will get its growth back, says PM Modi.
Intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure and innovation important to get India back to high growth trajectory: PM Modi.