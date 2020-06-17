Left Menu
Ladakh face-off:PM convenes all-party meeting on Friday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:47 IST
Ladakh face-off:PM convenes all-party meeting on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened an all-party virtual meet on June 19 to discuss the situation on the India-China border, his office said on Wednesday

Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," the PMO tweeted.

Ladakh face-off: PM convenes all-party meet on Friday

