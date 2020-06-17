Left Menu
Maha CM inaugurates 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:15 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery inaugurated a 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital in Thane via video-conferencing on Wednesday and handed over the facility to the civic body here. During the virtual address, the chief minister said tracking and COVID-19 contact tracing needed to be ramped up and it was the responsibility of the civic chiefs of Thane and Mumbai.

These measures had helped contain the viral spread in hotspots like Dharavi and Malegaon and can also be carried out in other parts of the state, he said. As many as 100 testing facilities were set up and lakhs of beds had been readied in the last two months, Thackeray said.

While inaugurating the 1,000-bed COVID-19 hospital for Thane, the chief minister said although the facility was temporary, it had state-of-the-art equipment to meet every medical need. He also made special reference to ICU beds, which were set up at a COVID-19 hospital in Bandra-Kurla Complex in neighbouring Mumbai and said the bed capacity of the facility had also been increased.

