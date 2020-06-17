Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track near Ambala Cantt

The bodies of a woman and two children were found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantt on Wednesday, railway police officials said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 17-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 16:18 IST
Bodies of woman, two children found on rail track near Ambala Cantt

The bodies of a woman and two children were found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantt on Wednesday, railway police officials said. Another child who was seriously injured was found lying near the bodies and was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, they said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) station, Ambala Cantt received a message from the railway station authorities around 2.30 am on Wednesday that three bodies were lying on the rail track, the officials said. A GRP team rushed to the spot and found the bodies of a woman, who appeared to be around 40 years old, and two girls aged around nine and three, they said.

An injured boy aged around four was also found lying there, they added. According to preliminary investigation, the GRP officials said, it seems all of them were crushed under a train.

Sub-Inspector, GRP Ambala, Om Parkash said the bodies haven't yet been identified. He said neither any mobile phone nor any identity proof was recovered from the spot. It is being investigated whether all of them belonged to the same family.

Parkash said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the civil hospital in Ambala Cantonment. No one has approached the police so far to claim the bodies..

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi India's protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan: MEA.

EAM S Jaishankar has conveyed to Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Indias protest in strongest terms on violent face-off in Galwan MEA....

Qualcomm aims to woo robotics developers with new chips, tools

Building robots and drones are messy Developers must pull together sensors to be the eyes and ears, chips for the brains and motors to make the device move, tying them all together with several kinds of software.San Diego-based chip supplie...

Discipline shown by citizens during lockdown helped control 'exponential' growth of COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the discipline shown by citizens during lockdown has helped stop exponential growth of coronavirus. He made the remarks on the second day of his sixth interaction with Chief Ministers via...

Kuwait and Bahrain urged to abandon 'highly invasive' coronavirus apps

Adds Bahrain government comment in pars 5-7 By Umberto BacchiMILAN, June 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Kuwait and Bahrain must stop using highly invasive COVID-19 apps which violate the privacy of hundreds of thousands of people by tracki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020