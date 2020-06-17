Gujarat minister fined for not wearing mask

Left Menu
Wearing a mask outside home has been made mandatory by the government in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus which has claimed 1,534 lives in the state so far. Local news channels showed Minister of State Ishwarsinh Patel entering the premises of the Chief Minister's office without a mask.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:33 IST
A minister in Gujarat had to pay a penalty of Rs 200 on Wednesday for not wearing a mask while entering the premises of Chief Minister's office in Gandhinagar ahead of a cabinet meeting. Wearing a mask outside home has been made mandatory by the government in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus which has claimed 1,534 lives in the state so far.

Local news channels showed Minister of State Ishwarsinh Patel entering the premises of the Chief Minister's office without a mask. All other ministers who arrived for the cabinet meet were seen wearing masks.

Patel holds independent charge of sports, youth and cultural activities along with the cooperation portfolio. After the lapse was pointed out by news channels, the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation slapped a penalty of Rs 200 on him.

After the cabinet meeting, Patel paid the penalty and showed the challan (receipt) to reporters. The minister said it happened inadvertently.

"I have paid Rs 200 towards fine for not wearing mask. I always wear a mask. I somehow forgot to wear it when I stepped out of my car. Later I realized my mistake," Patel told PTI..

