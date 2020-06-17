Composite Regional Centre inaugurated to fulfil needs of Divyangjan in Ranchi

The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda inaugurated the "Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Employment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), located inside Namkum Block Office, Khijri, Ranchi today. While Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the centre through video conferencing, the Shri Arjun Munda was present at the venue in Ranchi.

Member of Parliament, Ranchi Shri Sanjay Seth; and MLA, Khijri, Ranchi, Shri Rajesh Kachhap were among those present at the inaugural function at CRC, Ranchi. Secretary DEPwD Smt.Shakuntala D. Gamlin; and Joint Secretary DEPwD Dr.Prabodh Seth attended the function through video conferencing.

Delivering the inaugural address, Shri Gehlot said that he is very happy to inaugurate the 21st CRC in Ranchi which will serve to fulfil the needs of Persons with Disabilities in Jharkhand. Prior to CRC, Ranchi, CRCs have been established in many other States and they all are working for skill development, rehabilitation and providing employment to the Persons with Disabilities. The goal is to establish CRCs in every state, the minister disclosed. He further said that under the able leadership of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, his ministry has made historic achievements and the Government is fully committed to the empowerment of Divyangjan in our country. He lauded the cooperation of Jharkhand Government in providing 2.5 acres of land with 9000 square feet area for CRC, Ranchi. He hoped that CRC, Ranchi will be able to serve the Divyangjan of all 21 categories. He dwelt upon the various important initiatives of his ministry for the welfare of Divyangjan. He said that so far 9147 ADIP camps have been organized by his ministry and distributed Assistive Aids and Devices worth Rs 1100 cr to 17 lakh needy Divyangjan and more importantly, 10 Guinness Book of World Records have been created through these ADIP Camps.

He called upon the Government of Jharkhand to motivate the people of Jharkhand to apply for Universal ID Card for Divyangjan, which will be valid all over the country for the needs of Divyangjan. So far, more than 34 Lakhs Universal ID Cards have been made by the DEPwD. Accessible India Campaign is also in progress nationwide which enables Divyngjan to move smoothly at the railway stations, bus stands, airports and at important public places.

Shri Gehlot said that his ministry has taken a decision to establish five Divyangjan Khel Kendras in five different parts of the country which will encourage and promote the talents of Divyangjan sports persons. Divyangjan is also being provided Skill Development and then Soft loans also. PwDs with more than 80% disability is being provided Motorized Tricycles for their smooth movement. A Sign Language Dictionary consisting of more than 6000 words has been developed to facilitate hearing impaired Divyangjan. Financial assistance including scholarships is also provided to Divyangjan students to pursue their education without any hassle.

Shri Arjun Munda in his address said that with this CRC at Ranchi, the overall development of Divyangjan in the State of Jharkhand will be made easier. He hoped that it will also encourage and support the persons engaged in the welfare activities of Divyangjan in the State. He sincerely thanked the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for establishing this CRC at Ranchi.

Smt. Shakuntala D. Gamlin in her address said that CRC, Ranchi shall operate as an extended arm of Swami Vivekanand National Institute of Rehabilitation Training & Research, Cuttack, Odisha. It will provide rehabilitation services including Early Intervention Programme to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the State of Jharkhand and adjoining areas. It will also implement various schemes of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment including Rehabilitation and Skill Development programmes for PwDs.

The inaugural function was also addressed by Shri Sanjay Seth, MP, Ranchi; Shri Rajesh Kachchp, MLA, Khijri, Ranchi and Dr.Prabodh Seth, JS, DEPwD.

(With Inputs from PIB)