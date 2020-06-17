Odisha govt tells depts to provide homestead land to landless families

The Odisha government on Wednesday asked different departments to provide homestead land to the landless families. The direction was given by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy while reviewing the progress of the rural housing scheme at a high-level meeting here.

He was informed that many poor people are staying in kutcha houses upon encroaching government or objectionable lands. Tripathy directed the departments to provide homestead land to all landless families since they are actually the poorest of the poor. The departments of Revenue and Disaster Management, Forest and Environment and Panchyati Raj & Drinking Water were advised to come up with proposals for amendments, if necessary, for ensuring pucca houses to all poor families.

There were around 57,257 families in the waiting list for allotment of houses while 8,069 families have been allotted homestead land, said Director, Special Projects, Rajesh Patil, adding that an online system has been developed for mapping and monitoring of revenue village wise landless households. The system captures the details of the landless like their eligibility, nativity, classification of the land which they have encroached, status of house-site distribution, etc, he said.

A government statement said that 26,18,497 houses have been completed in six years since 2014-15. Of the target to construct 8,06,329 houses in the current year, 3,57,408 are under different stages of completion, said Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water secretary D R Deo.