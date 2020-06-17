Woman, two children burnt alive in Mandi fire, HP CM expresses grief

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were burnt alive in a fire incident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, an official said. The three were killed when a fire broke out in their house at Chhota Sambhal village in Gahar panchayat of Sarkaghat area, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over the death of the woman and her two children in the incident. “He prayed the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” an official spokesperson said.