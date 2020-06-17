Maha: Nine new COVID-19 cases detected in Amravati
At least six patients were discharged from a dedicated COVID-19 hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 262, the official said. Of the nine new cases detected on Wednesday, five were from Badnera, which now has 44 cases, the highest in any locality in Amravati, he said. According to an official release, a 19-year-old woman infected by coronavirus delivered a baby at a hospital on Tuesday night.PTI | Amravati | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:03 IST
Nine persons, including a three-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Amravati district, which has recorded 377 cases so far, an official said on Wednesday. At least six patients were discharged from a dedicated COVID-19 hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally of recoveries to 262, the official said.
Of the nine new cases detected on Wednesday, five were from Badnera, which now has 44 cases, the highest in any locality in Amravati, he said. According to an official release, a 19-year-old woman infected by coronavirus delivered a baby at a hospital on Tuesday night. Both the mother and infant were doing well, it was stated.
The district's case count now stands at 377, which includes 17 deaths and 98 active cases..
