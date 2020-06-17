Left Menu
Odisha CM announces ex-gratia for families of two Odia soldiers martyred in Ladakh

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of the kin of the two soldiers from state who were killed during a standoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of the kin of the two soldiers from state who were killed during a standoff with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of two Odia soldiers at the Gulwan valley in Ladakh. The CM praised their bravery and courage as they made supreme sacrifice for the motherland," read a release from CMO.

"The Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMR)F to the next of the kin of the two martyrs and conveyed his deep sympathies to the bereaved families," it added. The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

