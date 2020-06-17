Left Menu
Maha: FIRs against journalist over remark against Sufi saint

An online complaint was also registered against the News 18 India journalist at Bandra police station in Mumbai while an FIR was registered at Pydhonie police station in the city. Devgan is already facing an FIR in Rajasthan over his alleged objectionable comment against the Sufi saint during a TV debate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 22:03 IST
A case of hurting religious sentiments was registered in Maharashtra's Nanded district against TV news anchor Amish Devgan over his remarks about Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the police said on Wednesday. An online complaint was also registered against the News 18 India journalist at Bandra police station in Mumbai while an FIR was registered at Pydhonie police station in the city.

Devgan is already facing an FIR in Rajasthan over his alleged objectionable comment against the Sufi saint during a TV debate. AIMIM activist Mohammed Chaus approached Itwara police station in Nanded district on Tuesday night with a complaint accusing Devgan of hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community, a local police official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the TV anchor under IPC section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and further probe was on, he added. On Wednesday, an online complaint was lodged against Devgan over the same issue at Bandra in Mumbai, but no FIR has been registered yet. An FIR under section 295 (A) was registered on a separate complaint at Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai later in the day.

Devgan has apologised for his comments on Twitter. "In 1 of my debates, I inadvertently referred to 'Khilji' as Chishti. I sincerely apologise for this grave error and the anguish it may hv caused to followers of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti, whom I revere. I have in the past sought blessings at his dargah. I regret this error," Devgan tweeted.

