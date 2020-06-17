Left Menu
Record 2414 fresh COVID cases in Delhi take tally to over 47K; death toll mounts to 1904

Delhi recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000 on Wednesday, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1,904, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 2,414 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike, taking the tally in the city to over 47,000 on Wednesday, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 1,904, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi was 1837 on Tuesday.

Sixty-seven fatalities have been recorded in a 24-hour span, the bulletin said. From June 12-14, over 2,000 cases were reported per day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2224 -- was recorded on June 14.

The bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1904, and the total number of cases mounted to 47,102. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen level, a senior official said. Meanwhile, the Delhi Health Department said some of its staff are not reporting for duty "unauthorisedly", and threatened salary freeze and disciplinary action if they don't turn up by Thursday.

According to an official order, home-quarantine will be considered only for those officials who furnish medical report of having tested positive for COVID-19. Also, according to a June 15 order, COVID-19 patients need to be issued a certificate in a prescribed format at the time of discharge from a COVID hospital.

The Delhi government meanwhile launched psychiatric tele-counselling services for doctors, nurses and other health care workers. As many as 17,457 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 27,741, adding 3,12,576 tests have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 25,020 it said. As many as 850 patients in are in ICU while 214 are on ventilators, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city on Wednesday stood at 242.

