Fire breaks out in Saket slum area in Maharashtra's Thane
A fire broke out in the Saket slum area of Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night.ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:56 IST
A fire broke out in the Saket slum area of Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night. Police officials, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDC) officials and a fire brigade were present at the site with one fire engine, one rescue vehicle, and one water tanker, to douse the fire.
No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Thane
- Saket