Major General level talks to be held between India-China today

Major General level talks between India and China will be held today at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 10:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 10:33 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Major General level talks between India and China will be held today at 10:30 am to resolve the issues related to the violent face-off in Galwan area on June 15-16, according to sources in the Army. Earlier yesterday the talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan valley in Ladakh remained inconclusive.

"Talks between Major Generals of India and China in the Galwan valley are over. The talks have remained inconclusive as no immediate disengagement or change in the ground has taken place. More talks to take place in the coming days," sources told ANI. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday conveyed a clear and unequivocal tough message to his Chinese counterpart Foreign Minister Wang Yi that what happened in Galwan was a "pre-mediated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties."

India wants restoration of old status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) prevailing before May 2020 when the first reports of Chinese incursions started appearing.

