Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will turn COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its imports: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its dependence on imports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 11:50 IST
India will turn COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its imports: PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the event for the auction of 41 coal mines in New Delhi on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will turn the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, become self-reliant and reduce its dependence on imports. "India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. It has taught India to be self-reliant. India will reduce its dependence on imports. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken today," Prime Minister Modi said addressing the event to launch the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining on Thursday.

"We are not just launching the auction for commercial coal-mining today, but bringing the coal sector out of decades of lockdown," he said addressing the launch through video conferencing. The Prime Minister also highlighted that India despite having the world's fourth-largest coal-reserves and being the second-largest producer still does not export coal but is the world's second-largest coal-importer.

According to a release, the Ministry of Coal, in association with FICCI, is launching the process for auction of 41 coal mines under the provisions of CM (SP) Act and MMDR Act to achieve self-reliance in the coal sector. It said that the auction process marks the beginning of the opening of the Indian coal sector for commercial mining and it will enable the country to achieve self-sufficiency in meeting its energy needs and boost industrial development.

The commencement of the auction process of coal mines for sale of coal is part of the series of announcements made by the Centre under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Will withdraw 96 pc of Rs 4 lakh cr AGR related dues raised against PSUs, Centre tells SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Thursday that the Department of Telecommunications DoT has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL. A bench of Jus...

Poll: Americans not buying White House spin on coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence says the US response to the coronavirus pandemic is a cause for celebration, but a new poll finds more than half of Americans calling it fair or poor. The Gallup and West Health survey out Thursday found that 57 of...

HC pulls up AAP govt and municipal bodies over lack of implementation of action plan related to seismic stability of Delhi buildings.

HC pulls up AAP govt and municipal bodies over lack of implementation of action plan related to seismic stability of Delhi buildings....

SC says Lord Jagannath won't forgive us if we allow this year's Rath Yatra, such huge gathering can't take place during pandemic.

SC says Lord Jagannath wont forgive us if we allow this years Rath Yatra, such huge gathering cant take place during pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020