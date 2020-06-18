Left Menu
Two roads leading to the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Wellington near here in hilly Nilgiris district have been closed for public use after a woman in a village under the contonment area tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 18-06-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 15:45 IST
Roads leading to MRC in TN sealed as woman in nearby village tests COVID-19 positive

Two roads leading to the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Wellington near here in hilly Nilgiris district have been closed for public use after a woman in a village under the contonment area tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said. Though the roads were closed, it will not affect the functioning of MRC, one of the oldest infantry regiments of the Indian Army, and also the Defence Service Staff College located in the area, about 20 km from here, and drills and practices will be held as usual, the sources said.

The 36-year old woman from Supply Depot-TAT village near MRC tested positive on Wednesday and district administration along with officials of the Army facility decided to seal the roads to prevent possible spread of the infection, they said. Accordingly the roads leading to MRC from Udhagamandalam- Coonoor highway and Kothagiri-Coonoor highway were sealed from a distance of five kms on both sides.

