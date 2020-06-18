Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will continue to fight for the deprived: UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said he would continue to fight for poor workers and labourers, and expose the corruption of the state government.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 16:24 IST
Will continue to fight for the deprived: UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Thursday said he would continue to fight for poor workers and labourers, and expose the corruption of the state government. Interacting with the media after being released on bail in a forgery case over his party's offer of 1,000 buses to ferry migrant labourers to the state, he said his fight for exposing the ‘real face’ of the BJP-led state government has begun. “We will expose the real face of this corrupt government and take it to its right conclusion till the government accepts its folly and apologise,” Lallu said. “I have come out of the jail with the resolve to take the fight for the poor and deprived forward,” he asserted. Lallu also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of being “afraid”, adding it was “crushing all voices raised against its atrocities”. “All those be it journalists, social workers or political leaders, whoever has raised his voice against the atrocities (of the state government) has got FIRs filed against them. They wanted to do the same with me,” Lallu said. “This government is neck deep in corruption and the manner in which cases have come to the fore in the recent times prove it,” he said, citing different cases like the teachers recruitment scam and tender fraud in the animal husbandry department

“CM says this government has zero tolerance against corruption. If there is any morality left, the basic education and animal husbandry ministers should resign. The government is aware (of it) and so is trying to hide the scams,” the Congress leader alleged. Commenting on the bus controversy, he said the government’s intention was not right and it wanted the poor labourers to continue their journey on foot. “The labourers were forced to walk back home and accidents were taking place on a daily basis. Under such circumstances, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought permission for 1,000 buses,” Lallu said. “They got afraid that if the buses provided by the Congress would come to the state, it would be their (BJP) loss of face and they put me in jail,” he said. On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Lallu who was arrested on May 20 for allegedly furnishing fake documents related to the 1,000 buses that the Congress offered to the government for ferrying stranded workers back to Uttar Pradesh amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. As both sides accused each other of playing politics, the state government rejected the offer saying the list of buses included many vehicles without valid fitness and insurance documents. It said the list submitted by the Congress even included vehicles like autorickshaws and two-wheelers

The UPCC chief added that he was treated like a common prisoner in jail and was not allowed to meet anyone, not even his lawyers. “I stood in queue to take food. While inside I was concerned about the state of workers and labourers and wrote a letter for them, but was not allowed to send it owing to jail manuals. Strange that even an MLA did not have the right to write to people,” he said. Thanking the high court which granted him bail, Lallu said the court has also said that there should not have been any problem in taking the buses offered by the Congress. “Coronavirus is an epidemic and everyone has a responsibility. What was wrong if Congress wanted to cooperate with the government?” he said. The state Congress chief said cases were lodged against 69 party workers for protesting against his arrest. “I am ready to go to jail a thousand times for the poor, Dalits and deprived people," he asserted. A two-minute silence was also observed to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. PTI SAB SRY

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors accuse Russia of ordering murder of former Chechen rebel in Berlin

German federal prosecutors accused Russia on Thursday of ordering the killing of a former Chechen rebel in Berlin last summer and indicted a Russian man for the murder, which has severely strained diplomatic ties.German investigators have g...

AP CM announces Rs 5 lakh solatium to kin of collision victims

Amaravati, June 18 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs five lakh each to the kin of those killed in the ghastly road accident at Vedadri in Krishna district. Twelve people...

Indian Inc earnings fall 22 pc in March quarter: Icra

Earnings of India Inc fell by nearly a fourth in January-March as compared to the year-ago period due to legacy problems, Icra said on Thursday, warning of deeper impact in the June quarter due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. Absolute earning...

Yogi orders increasing beds in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly 1 L to 1.50 L by June end

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to increase the bed strength in COVID-19 hospitals from nearly one lakh at present to 1.50 lakh by the end of June. He also asked them to increase the testing capac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020