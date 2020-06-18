Left Menu
2 militants killed in J&K encounters; one operation still underway

Meanwhile, in the second anti-militancy operation of the day, security forces killed a militant at Munand-Bandpava area of Shopian, also in south Kashmir, the police official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of both the slain militants was being ascertained..

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 18:54 IST
Two militants were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama and Shopian districts in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Meej in Pampore area of Pulwama, in South Kashmir, this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the search party, inviting a retaliation. One militant has been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was still in progress. While the police official gave no further details, an Army spokesman said, the militants entered a nearby mosque to take refuge. Meanwhile, in the second anti-militancy operation of the day, security forces killed a militant at Munand-Bandpava area of Shopian, also in south Kashmir, the police official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of both the slain militants was being ascertained..

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

