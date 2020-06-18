Maha: Heavy rains cause wall collapse in Thane; no casualties

A compound wall of Raymond Ltd in Maharashtra's Thane city collapsed due to heavy rains on Thursday, a civic official said. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place at Chirag Nagar locality, said disaster management chief Santosh Kadam of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

A 20-feet compound wall collapsed due to heavy rains, while the remaining portion also remains weak, he said. Local firemen, police and team of the RDMC rushed to the scene to clear the area, he added.