Amma Canteens to provide free food to people during lockdown in Metropolitan Chennai Police limits

Amma Canteens will provide free food to the people under Metropolitan Chennai Police limits during lockdown between June 19 and June 30, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami on Thursday.

He also asked the community halls to cook and distribute food for the elderly and needy to their homes.

Tamil Nadu has reported 50,193 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)