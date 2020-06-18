Tamil Nadu reports 2,141 new cases of COVID-19
Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 18-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 20:50 IST
Tamil Nadu has reported 2,141 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of the total cases in the state to 52,334.
According to the state's health Department, Tamil Nadu reports 2141 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 52,334.
The death toll is at 625 after 49 deaths were reported on Thursday, the health department said. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tamil Nadu