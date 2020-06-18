Left Menu
Development News Edition

India sees record rise of 12,881 COVID-19 cases, total count crosses 3.66 lakh

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count crossed 3.66 lakh on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 22:07 IST
India sees record rise of 12,881 COVID-19 cases, total count crosses 3.66 lakh
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

With the highest single-day increase of 12,881 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count crossed 3.66 lakh on Thursday. The death toll has gone up to 12,237 in the country with 334 persons succumbing to the infection on Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry, the total count of cases has risen to 3,66,946. This includes 1,60,384 active cases and 1,94,325 cured, discharged and migrated patients. The rise in the past few days has been under 11,000 cases. The recovery rate has improved to 52.96 per cent.

Maharashtra with 1,16,752 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 51,935 active cases while 59,166 patients have been cured and discharged. The toll due to COVID-19 stands at 5,651 in the state. Tamil Nadu reported 2,141 new COVID-19 positive cases taking the total number of positive cases to 52,334. The death toll is 625 after 49 persons succumbed to the virus.

Delhi has reported a total of 47,102 cases including 27,741 active cases, 17,457 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,904 deaths. The total number of cases in Gujarat has risen to 25,093 including 17,430 cured/discharged and 1,560 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 11,244 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state is 482 with 2,374 active cases. Rajasthan has reported 13,542 COVID-19 cases. The death toll in the state is 313 with 2,762 active cases and 10,467 recovered cases.

A total of 12,300 COVID-19 cases have been reported from West Bengal. The death toll in the state is 506 and there are 5,261 active cases. Karnataka reported 210 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Thursday.

Ninety-seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala today. The death toll has risen to 21 after one death was reported today. Total cases in the state stand at 2,794 cases of which 1358 are active cases. Three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 589.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam has now risen to 4,605. This includes 2,642 recoveries, eight deaths and 1,955 active cases. Fifty-seven more COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 2,079.

Punjab reported 118 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The total number of cases stand at 3,615 and the death toll is 83. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday launched India's first mobile laboratory for COVID-19 testing in rural and inaccessible areas of India.

"To ensure testing facilities in far-flung areas, such innovations have been developed in interior, inaccessible parts of the country," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka govt advised to cancel Jayanti holidays for educational institutions

The Advisor to the Karnataka government on education reforms, Prof M R Doreswamy, has advised it to discontinue all Jayanti holidays to mark the birth anniversary of noted personalities, for educational institutions. Doreswamy recommended c...

Delhi Health Minister's condition improving: Official

A day after he tested positive for COVID-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. The 55-year-old minister is being kept on oxygen support on and o...

Five of 20 soldiers who died in Ladakh laid to rest; mortal remains of others being taken home

Five of the 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, who died fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh, were laid to rest at their native places on Thursday amid patriotic slogans, gun salutes and barely held back tears. The mortal remains of the ...

MOIL Q4 net profit nosedives over 90 pc to Rs 13.5 cr

Sate-run MOIL on Thursday reported a sharp fall of over 90 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 13.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, mainly on account of reduced income. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 139.63...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020