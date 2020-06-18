Ladakh standoff: Siliguri market in Bengal to drop 'Hong Kong' from its name as mark of protest

Amid anti-China protests across the country, the 'Hong Kong market' near Siliguri's Hill Cart Road in West Bengal is set to get a new name, as shop owners decide to drop any reference to the dragon land. They have also decided to stop selling Chinese goods.

The 50-year-old mart, known for selling Chinese goods at affordable rates, is popular among tourists and locals alike. Two soldiers from Bengal were among the 20 jawans killed during a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

Tapan Saha, general secretary, Hong Kong Market Business Association said the decision was a ripple effect of the Ladakh standoff. "We have decided to drop 'Hong Kong' (special administrative region of the People's Republic of China) from the name of the market in protest against the attack on Indian Army. The new name will be decided soon following a meeting of the association. No Chinese product will be allowed in the market," he said.

A trader at the shopping centre, which has around 6,000 stores, said no new orders would be placed for Chinese products. "Once the existing stock of Chinese goods is exhausted, we will no longer place orders for new ones. We will switch to domestic products. It would be nice if the government reduces tax on domestic goods," Manoj Dutta, who sells carpets and electronic goods, said.